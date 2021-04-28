Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $250.90 and last traded at $250.81, with a volume of 476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.27.

The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.