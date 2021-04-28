AMERISAFE (AMSF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. On average, analysts expect AMERISAFE to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

