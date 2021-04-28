Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $255.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.01. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

