Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given a $290.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) received a $290.00 price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

AMGN stock opened at $255.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

