Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $296.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $301.00 to $296.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.76.

Shares of AMGN opened at $255.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

