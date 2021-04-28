Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $281.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $281.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $255.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.53 and a 200-day moving average of $236.01. The company has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $571,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $2,709,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.