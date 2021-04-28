Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Amphenol updated its Q2 guidance to $0.53-0.55 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.530-0.550 EPS.

NYSE APH traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $67.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,945. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

