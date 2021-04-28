ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of ALNPY stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. ANA has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

