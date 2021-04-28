Analysts Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Brokerages predict that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.52). Aemetis reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.34 million.

AMTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMTX traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 934,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,558. The company has a market cap of $499.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

