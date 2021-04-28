Analysts Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Brokerages predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Hess posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 173.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,986.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $1,105,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $235,329,000 after purchasing an additional 209,467 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 33.8% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $249,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HES traded up $4.67 on Friday, reaching $75.12. 96,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $76.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

