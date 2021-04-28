Analysts Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. Lamb Weston posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,700%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.68. 816,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,743. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

