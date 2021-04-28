Analysts Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. Lamb Weston posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,700%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.68. 816,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,743. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

