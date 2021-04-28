Analysts Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.58 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLNW. Truist cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

