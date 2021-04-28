Analysts Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report sales of $45.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.69 million and the highest is $50.30 million. Limoneira posted sales of $39.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $182.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.78 million to $191.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $227.18 million, with estimates ranging from $212.44 million to $252.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 7,500 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,379.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $542,093 and sold 6,119 shares valued at $107,346. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Limoneira by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Limoneira by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 212,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Limoneira by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 29,119 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Limoneira by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.