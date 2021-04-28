Analysts Anticipate Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Navistar International posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NAV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of Navistar International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navistar International by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NAV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 334,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,215. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.12.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

