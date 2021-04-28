Analysts Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $367.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to post $367.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.00 million and the lowest is $313.60 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $483.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,999,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 518.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,098,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 920,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,003,000 after acquiring an additional 901,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 722,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after acquiring an additional 485,632 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. 598,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

