Analysts Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.77. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $2,704,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000.
NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $94.12. 7,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,691. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
