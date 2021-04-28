Analysts Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.77. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $2,704,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000.

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $94.12. 7,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,691. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

