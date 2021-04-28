Analysts Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $620.56 Million

Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will report sales of $620.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $639.23 million and the lowest is $597.70 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $581.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.96.

Shares of CG opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -68.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 35,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,301,935.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 843,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,881,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

