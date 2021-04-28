Analysts Expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.32. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.12. 5,454,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

