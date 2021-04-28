Analysts Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corvus Gold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KOR shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KOR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,328. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $253.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.39. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

