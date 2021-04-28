Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.25 Million

Brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce $538.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $534.60 million and the highest is $542.00 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $523.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $27,323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 631,664 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,345,000 after acquiring an additional 248,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,086,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,457,000 after acquiring an additional 140,718 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

