Analysts Expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03).

EPIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $3,852,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 119,895 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 90,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 470,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPIX stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 418,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.96. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

