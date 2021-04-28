Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. First Bank reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Bank.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

FRBA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Bank by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

First Bank stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.