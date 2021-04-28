Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Brokerages predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. First Bank reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

FRBA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Bank by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

First Bank stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More: What is channel trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.