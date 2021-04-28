Analysts Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Post $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.79. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Shares of ITW opened at $229.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.60. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $230.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.