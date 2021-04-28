Analysts Issue Forecasts for CT Real Estate Investment’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CT Real Estate Investment in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$126.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

