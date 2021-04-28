Analysts Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT at $159.75

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.75.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $3.58 on Friday, reaching $147.10. 16,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,759. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,152.88 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 647,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,704,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 618,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after acquiring an additional 76,269 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,552,000 after acquiring an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 529,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $82,474,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

