Analysts Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT at $159.75

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.75.
CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $3.58 on Friday, reaching $147.10. 16,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,759. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,152.88 and a beta of 1.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 647,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,704,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 618,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after acquiring an additional 76,269 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,552,000 after acquiring an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 529,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $82,474,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.