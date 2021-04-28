Analysts Set Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Target Price at $21.25

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Aegis initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $754.38 million, a P/E ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

