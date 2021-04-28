Analysts Set Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) PT at $228.25

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

HELE traded down $17.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,055. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.81. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

