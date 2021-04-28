Analysts Set Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Price Target at GBX 482.29

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.29 ($6.30).

NETW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 396 ($5.17) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Network International alerts:

Shares of NETW opened at GBX 415.30 ($5.43) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 519.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 427.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 337.53. Network International has a 12-month low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 503 ($6.57).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.