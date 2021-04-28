Analysts Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Price Target at $33.83

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,841. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. Yelp has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

