Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Corteva (CTVA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Corteva (NYSE: CTVA):

4/26/2021 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,152. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $49.34.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,310 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Corteva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 11,411.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

