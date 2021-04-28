Analyzing Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) and Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) and Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Histogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Histogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Histogen has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Histogen and Applied Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Histogen currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 380.77%. Applied Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $54.67, indicating a potential upside of 203.20%. Given Histogen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Histogen is more favorable than Applied Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Histogen and Applied Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen N/A -94.83% -69.03% Applied Therapeutics N/A -85.39% -70.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Histogen and Applied Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $21.72 million 1.71 -$11.39 million N/A N/A Applied Therapeutics N/A N/A -$45.51 million ($3.55) -5.08

Histogen has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Therapeutics.

Summary

Histogen beats Applied Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the products of fibroblast cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers HST-001, a hair stimulating complex that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of androgenic alopecia (hair loss); HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. The company's pre-clinical programs include HST-004, a cell conditioned media (CCM) solution to treat spinal disc repair; and HST-002, a human-derived collagen and extracellular matrix dermal filler for the treatment of facial folds and wrinkles. Histogen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG. The company also develops AT-001 that is in phase III clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Its preclinical stage products include AT-003 for the treatment diabetic retinopathy; AT-104, a PI3K inhibitor for treating orphan hematological oncology T Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

