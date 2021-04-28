Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Up 2,595.1% in April

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,271,000 shares, an increase of 2,595.1% from the March 31st total of 344,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Angang Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Angang Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGGF remained flat at $$0.70 during trading on Tuesday. Angang Steel has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.70.

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

