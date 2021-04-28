Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Up 202.9% in April

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 202.9% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:FINS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,478. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,057,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.