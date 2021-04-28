AnimalGo (GOM2) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and $1.09 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00065360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.58 or 0.00858527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00096868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.74 or 0.07952185 BTC.

About AnimalGo

GOM2 is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

