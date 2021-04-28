Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. 4,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $948.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

