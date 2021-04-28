AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells $2,535,280.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of AppFolio stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.13. The company had a trading volume of 61,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,163. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.65. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.52 and a 12-month high of $186.59.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.50.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
