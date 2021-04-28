AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells $2,535,280.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AppFolio stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.13. The company had a trading volume of 61,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,163. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.65. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.52 and a 12-month high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $51,957,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after purchasing an additional 286,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $40,493,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $4,105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,068 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.50.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

