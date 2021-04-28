Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Apple has increased its dividend payment by 31.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,821,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,460,242. Apple has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.