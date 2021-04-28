Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,360 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.7% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 429.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Apple by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030,352 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Apple by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 139,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.55 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

