Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.6% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 429.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Apple by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Apple by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 139,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average is $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $69.55 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

