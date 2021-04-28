Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.83.

AIT stock opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 196.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

