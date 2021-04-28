Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

AAOI stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $217.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.