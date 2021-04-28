Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACA. Sidoti downgraded Arcosa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.70 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after buying an additional 268,669 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $10,551,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $9,163,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

