Arden Trust Co Has $479,000 Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $99,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 986,317 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after buying an additional 761,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after buying an additional 556,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after buying an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $65.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

