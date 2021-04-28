Arden Trust Co Has $685,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The AES were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA boosted its stake in The AES by 17.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 157,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 18.9% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 0.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,859,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 73.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

