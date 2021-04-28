Arden Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,564,000 after buying an additional 1,721,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 987.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,736,000 after purchasing an additional 535,201 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $81,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.