Arden Trust Co Sells 1,118 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $132.21 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.13 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.35.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

