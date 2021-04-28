Arden Trust Co Sells 1,278 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.08, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $72.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.29%.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.