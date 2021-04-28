Arden Trust Co Sells 2,054 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.5% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 40,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.4% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 91.4% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

