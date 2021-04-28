Arden Trust Co Sells 2,065 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $26,706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $189,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,914.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

