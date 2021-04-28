Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

